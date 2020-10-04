Royals sign midfielder Alfa Semedo in season-long loan deal

THE ROYALS have a new number 30, thanks to the signing of new midfielder.

Alfa Semedo has flown in from Lisbon to agree terms on a season-long move to the Mad Stad from Benfica.

The 23-year-old watched the game against Watford, which saw Reading win its fourth on the trot, keeping them joint top of the table along with Bristol City.

Afterwards, he had a medical and signed on the dotted line on Sunday evening.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Semedo moved to Portugal at the age of 16 to join Benfica’s youth system and, after a successful loan season with Vilafranquense he signed permanently for Moreirense in 2017.

He made his senior debut at Benifca in 2018-19, with highlights including scoring on his debut in a 2-2 friendly draw against Borussia Dortmund, playing against the likes of Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He has also enjoyed loan spells with Spanish side Espanyol and making 26 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season.

New Royals boss Veljko Paunović was delighted to add Alfa to the squad.

“He is strong, powerful, versatile, comfortable on the ball and full of energy – and I am looking forward to working with him on the training pitch,” he explained.

“Importantly I am sure he will fit in well among this group of players and I am sure he will provide even more competition for places when we next take to the field after the international break.”