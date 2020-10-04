The Wokingham Paper

Royals sign midfielder Alfa Semedo in season-long loan deal

by Phil Creighton0
Alfa Semedo Reading FC
Alfa Semedo has signed for Reading FC. Picture: Jason Dawson/JASONPIX.

THE ROYALS have a new number 30, thanks to the signing of new midfielder. 

Alfa Semedo has flown in from Lisbon to agree terms on a season-long move to the Mad Stad from Benfica. 

The 23-year-old watched the game against Watford, which saw Reading win its fourth on the trot, keeping them joint top of the table along with Bristol City.

Afterwards, he had a medical and signed on the dotted line on Sunday evening.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Semedo moved to Portugal at the age of 16 to join Benfica’s youth system and, after a successful loan season with Vilafranquense he signed permanently for Moreirense in 2017.

He made his senior debut at Benifca in 2018-19, with highlights including scoring on his debut in a 2-2 friendly draw against Borussia Dortmund, playing against the likes of Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He has also enjoyed loan spells with Spanish side Espanyol and making 26 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season.

New Royals boss Veljko Paunović was delighted to add Alfa to the squad. 

“He is strong, powerful, versatile, comfortable on the ball and full of energy – and I am looking forward to working with him on the training pitch,” he explained. 

“Importantly I am sure he will fit in well among this group of players and I am sure he will provide even more competition for places when we next take to the field after the international break.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

£1.6million refurbishment proposed for sports facilities at local park

Jess Warren

Reading FC Women defender Rachel Rowe eyes FA Cup success after “life-changing” promotion to WSL 1

Tom Crocker

Fire crews scrub up nicely at Crowthorne charity car wash

Jess Warren
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.