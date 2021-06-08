Royals to host Adkins’ Addicks in pre-season friendly

Former boss Nigel Adkins Adkins will make a return to the Madejski Stadium when Reading FC host Charlton Athletic in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday, July 24.

The League One side are currently managed by Adkins, who held the post as manager at the Madejski for 18 months.

He was appointed as Reading manager in March 2013 after Brian McDermott was dismissed despite leading the Royals back to the Premier League.

But he could not prevent the team from being relegated from the top flight that season where they finished in 19th place.

Adkins took charge as Reading looked to regroup in the Championship for the 2013/14 season, but he was sacked in December 2014 after a 6-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

More recently, Adkins took over at Charlton after foreigner boss Lee Bowyer left his position, and has been at the helm at the Valley since March of this year.

The Addicks ended their 2020/21 League One campaign just outside the play-off places in seventh, only missing out on goal difference to Oxford United.

Another former Royals servant could be in line for a return as Chris Gunter may feature in the squad for the friendly after Wales’ Euro campaign this summer.

The Welsh full-back proved to be a consistent performer in his eight seasons playing in the blue and white hoops, where he made more than 314 appearances.

Gunter then joined Charlton in October 2020 after his contract expired at Reading.

Reading last came up against Charlton in the 2019/20 season in the Championship where a George Puscas penalty awarded the Royals three points on the road.



Meanwhile, the Addicks took the bragging rights and the points earlier in the season at the Madejski as second half goals from Jonathan Leko and Lyle Taylor gifted them the win.