ROZ CROY: Buying something online?

Make sure you know what your rights are, and what you can do if something goes wrong.

Shopping online can be a great way to buy the things you need, but it’s important to make sure you’re doing so safely.

There are a few easy steps you can take to help protect yourself.

Before you buy anything, spend a few minutes checking the company or website you’re using.

You can read reviews from different websites, search for the company’s details on gov.uk, and take a look at their terms and conditions.

Pay by debit or credit card or by PayPal. This gives you extra protection if things go wrong.

Be wary of unofficial sites offering big discounts, and make sure you’re buying from the retailer’s official website.

If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers may appear like a trusted business, using links in ads or emails to direct you to a fake website. Don’t click on any links you don’t trust.

Make your online shopping accounts secure. Use a strong password for your email accounts that you don’t use anywhere else.

