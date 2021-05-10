Wokingham.Today

Rural connectivity could bring jobs boost

by Charlotte King0
Rural connectivity
Rural connectivity could bring jobs boost Picture: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

IMPROVING rural connectivity could be the key to supporting hundreds of thousands of new jobs, according to Openreach.

The broadband provider welcomed a new report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which revealed that a full fibre network in the South East could create more than 130,000 employment opportunities.

It also revealed that if full fibre internet was rolled out nationwide, more than 40,000 people in the South East could work more hours.

Connie Dixon, regional partnership director at Openreach, said: “This report (into rural connectivity) illustrates just how game-changing the roll out of full fibre broadband across the South East’s rural and remote communities could be.

“The pandemic has reinforced public recognition of the importance of high-quality broadband and we’re clear that fibre has a significant part to play in the region’s recovery.”

She said the internet could be the key to helping jobseekers find local opportunities.

“With the challenges our region currently faces, this is an opportunity we can’t afford to ignore,” Ms Dixon added.

Related posts

Marks & Spencer to close high street branches in shake-up

Phil Creighton

This year’s festive chemist rota

Phil Creighton

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We can’t ignore the climate emergency

Staff Writer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.