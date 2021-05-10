Rural connectivity could bring jobs boost

IMPROVING rural connectivity could be the key to supporting hundreds of thousands of new jobs, according to Openreach.

The broadband provider welcomed a new report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which revealed that a full fibre network in the South East could create more than 130,000 employment opportunities.

It also revealed that if full fibre internet was rolled out nationwide, more than 40,000 people in the South East could work more hours.

Connie Dixon, regional partnership director at Openreach, said: “This report (into rural connectivity) illustrates just how game-changing the roll out of full fibre broadband across the South East’s rural and remote communities could be.

“The pandemic has reinforced public recognition of the importance of high-quality broadband and we’re clear that fibre has a significant part to play in the region’s recovery.”

She said the internet could be the key to helping jobseekers find local opportunities.

“With the challenges our region currently faces, this is an opportunity we can’t afford to ignore,” Ms Dixon added.