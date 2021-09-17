Rural Pie Co. crowned top three in the country at British Pie Awards

A TWYFORD pie firm has been crowned one of the best in the country at this year’s British Pie Awards.

Rural Pie Co. came in the top three for its Rams-themed dish in the Sports Pie class today.

The British Pie Awards, held in Melton Mowbray, are a national celebration for pie companies up and down the country.

Amy Smith, co-owner of Rural Pie Co., said she and her husband Phil did not expect such an award for their Rams Rugby Club pie this year.

The duo were invited to the awards lunch today.

“It feels amazing to have been invited back,” she said. “This past year has been so incredibly hard for everyone, especially small businesses fighting to survive, so to be at this stage bringing home awards feels like true appreciation for all of the hard work.”

Mr and Mrs Smith hope to win more awards tomorrow as the full list of bronze, silver and gold winners are revealed.

“We are keeping everything crossed for another award or two,” Mrs Smith added.

“We would [also] like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers for supporting us through the pandemic and getting us this far.

“It means we have been able to enter this year’s awards.”

Last year, Rural Pie Co. picked up seven honours at the British Pie Awards, including a highly commended for their Rams RFC bake.

The full report on Rural Pie Co.’s winnings will be available in next week’s paper, on Thursday, September 23.