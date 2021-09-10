Wokingham.Today

Russ takes top place at Theale Golf Club championship

by Staff Writer0

Theale Golf Club enjoyed a superb weekend as its members turned out in force to compete in the club championship.

Attracting a large number of members who were able to play in perfect conditions with thick roughs and fast greens, the championship was a great success.

At the end of the first day, Matt Russ was lying in joint second place with a score of 77.

Although he couldn’t quite match that on the second day with 79, the total of 156 was enough to win him the Championship.

Shawn King was close behind with 158 to secure second place on his own.

A member at Theale since 2013, this was the first time that Matt has won the championship.

Two subsidiary competitions were held on the same weekend, a medal competition which was won by Dean Lawrence and a Stableford match which saw Paul Fox take first place.

