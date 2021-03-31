Russell Watson to perform Last Night of the Proms-style concert at Englefield House this summer

RUSSELL Watson will take to the stage for a special evening of music this summer.

The opera singer is coming to Englefield House, to perform his outdoor concert Last Night Of The Proms on Sunday, July 25.

Together with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, composer and producer Mike Moran and soprano singer Christina Johnston, along with The NHS Choir, will also join Russell for the show.

Russell will be performing much-loved classics such as Swing Low, You Raise Me Up, Bring Him Home and a special Phantom Of The Opera medley.

For every ticket sold, £1 will be donated towards the NHS Charities Together, the collective supporting the work of the NHS official charities.

Peter Carson, house and events manager at Englefield House, said: “The magnificent grounds, with the house as a backdrop, provide the perfect venue for the Last Night of the Proms with Russell Watson and special guests.

“We hope that after such a difficult year everyone will be able to enjoy some much-needed entertainment, and we’re very much looking forward to having audiences back at Englefield.”

For more information or to purchase a ticket visit ticketmaster.co.uk.