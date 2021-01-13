Sadly, the show can’t go on

NOT EVEN a Fairy Godmother can help –the government’s latest review of coronavirus restrictions means that theatres must remain closed and that includes the Theatre Royal Windsor.

The final curtain has come down on hopes that its pantomime, Cinderella, will be able to reopen after being forced to shutdown when Berkshire was placed under Tier 4 restrictions on Sunday, December 20.

Now lockdown means people can’t go to any balls, let along theatrical ones.

The theatre will issue refunds, or move tickets to next Christmas’ planned production of Jack and the Beanstalk, which will once again see Steven Blakeley team up with Kevin Cruise for some festive fun. It asks people not to contact the box office but to wait for the theatre to get in touch.

The news was met with sadness by the theatre’s staff.

Co-directors Jon and Anne-Marie Woodley: “We are deeply saddened that our much-loved annual pantomime that has run each year for over 82 years, is not able to complete any further scheduled performances.

“For many families, this is a massive annual tradition and even more so at the end of what has already been such a terrible year for everyone.

“We are proud to have been one of the few theatres to have played nearly 30 performances of the pantomime, albeit to socially distanced audiences, enjoyed by more than 7,000 people in early December.

“Public safety must be paramount, however devastating it is to be entering the new year with the theatre’s doors closed once again.

“We very much hope that we can resume our 2021 programme as soon as we are able to and would like to thank our audiences, staff, and our fabulous pantomime company for all their support, patience and hard work during these trying times.”