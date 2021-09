Reading’s Progress Theatre raised almost £800 from a special sale held last month.

The event, on Saturday, August 21, came as part of its Building for Progress campaign to which it is aiming to raise a total of £50,000.

Progress Theatre has raised £4,921 towards its target.

Marketing manager Esther Arzola said she was pleased with the total so far, adding: “Every little bit helps, so the more exposure we can gain on this the better.”