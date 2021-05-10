Sanctuary Scholarship Scheme relaunched by university

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading is making education more accessible with a new initiative, the Sanctuary Scholarship Scheme.

It has relaunched its Sanctuary Scholarship Scheme which offers financial support to anybody wanting to start or continue their studies in the UK.

The programme is for sanctuary seekers — people with refugee, humanitarian protected or asylum seeker status — and was created

to reduce disruption to education when people are displaced.

It will offer up to 12 awards each year for people seeking pre-sessional, undergraduate and postgraduate education and forms part of a wider City of Sanctuary initiative at the University of Reading.

Paul Inman, pro-vice chancellor (international), said: “We have a broad and diverse community of staff and students here at the University of Reading and are committed to the City of Sanctuary initiative.

“We value the rich contribution those seeking sanctuary can make to our institution and life in Reading more generally.”

He said the programme will make it easier for people who have had to flee their home country to access education and “build a better life”.

The awards available through the Sanctuary Scholarship Scheme include fee waivers for an 11-week English language programme, bursary awards for one year of study, and two larger scholarship packages.

The University of Reading is now working towards the University of Sanctuary Award, and has partnered with Reading Refugee Support Group and Reading City of Sanctuary to launch a Sanctuary Café Walk ‘n’ Talk group.

The on-campus café will be for sanctuary seekers, staff and students, and will include a donation point to help local refugees access free hot drinks.

Maryam Taher, Universities of Sanctuaries coordinator, said: “We are so delighted to hear about the relaunch of these new scholarship opportunities at Reading.

“The support being offered will help aspiring students feel included, welcome and valued in their community.

“Students seeking sanctuary have to overcome significant hurdles, this scheme will contribute to a positive change and we are proud of the efforts at Reading to make this possible.”

Applications for the Sanctuary Scholarship Scheme are now open.

For more information, visit: www.reading.ac.uk/ready-to-study/study/fees-and-funding/sanctuary-scholarships