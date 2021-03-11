Sangoma Tech: A world where you can work from the comfort of your own home

IMAGINE a world where you could work from wherever you want.

Well, there’s no need to imagine anymore because local tech company Sangoma is here to help you find your perfect work set-up.

The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new era of home-working, and according to the British Council for Offices (BCO), it has changed the nature of work forever.

The BCO reported 46% of UK office workers plan to work from home for part of the week once lockdown has been and gone, with only 30% of employees gearing up for a full five days in the office.

Now, Sangoma wants to make sure local residents have everything they need to work from wherever they are in the post-pandemic world.

The telecoms company, whose European Headquarters are based in Wokingham, has been working with local businesses for more than 20 years.

It operates in more than 150 countries across the globe and throughout lockdown, it has been helping local businesses run more efficiently.

Sangoma offers a range of services to help companies unify their internal communications, and does everything from revolutionising your work phone system to enhancing your customer’s experience.

What’s more, it can give you full control to work from wherever you want, whenever you want.

“With our products you can work anywhere, be it your spare room or your local coffee shop,” said Simon Horton, VP sales. “Enabling flexible remote working is what we’re about here at Sangoma.”

During lockdown, local businesses have relied on the company’s Switchvox Phone System to work from the office without being in the office, but Shaan Sood, European marketing manager, said it’s essential businesses continue to offer that flexibility post-pandemic.

“A lot of people will continue to work at home, even when we come back to ‘the new normal’,” she explained. “So, it’s important businesses support remote working on every level.”

This is where Sangoma is here to help. The company offers an on-premise or cloud-based phone system, from £8 per user per month, which allows employees to answer calls from home with ease by taking their office extension with them wherever they go.

It gives them power to control what hold music customers listen to, transfer phone calls, and access in queue callback features – and everything comes under one price.

It also allows employees to take control of where they work and when, allowing them to be the master of their work-life balance.

“With our Switchvox Phone System, I have everything I need to do my job at home and also have the power to split up my day,” Ms Sood explained. “Whether I take 10 minutes to put the washing on or need to pick the kids up from school, I’m no longer tied to restrictive hours.”

Whether you’re sitting in a cafe, working from your bedroom or on a conference call in your car, location doesn’t matter.

Sangoma can help you produce the same quality of work and customer service, regardless of where you are.

So, why not give Sangoma a try and take control of your work set-up today?

Any businesses within 20 miles of the company’s Wokingham office are eligible for 20% off the company’s Switchvox Phone System.

To claim your discount, contact uksales@sangoma.com or call 01344 269220.