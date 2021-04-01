Sangoma Tech: Hold the Line Caller, I’m Putting You Through (to the Spare Room)?

WHAT IF you could offer your employees flexibility and still maintain stellar customer service?

Well now you can, with a little bit of help from Sangoma.

The telecoms company, whose European Headquarters are based in Wokingham, has been supporting local business for more than 20 years.

And as the pandemic continues to fuel the biggest work-from-home movement anybody has ever seen, it has been helping companies run smoothly while the rest of the world stands still – all thanks to its Switchvox Phone System.

Sangoma offers an on-premise or cloud-based business phone system which allows employees to work remotely with ease, by answering calls on their personal devices.

And it is absolutely vital for anybody looking to maintain that work-life balance while keeping customer satisfaction at an all time high.

Shaan Sood, European marketing manager, said: “Thanks to Switchvox, employees can be sent home with a laptop and mobile and they can work just as if they were in the office.

“When customers call up, they will think they’ve just phoned your head office number and won’t be able to notice any difference.

“It also benefits employees, giving them the power to structure their day how they like, so they’re no longer tied to restrictive hours.”

When employers subscribe to Switchvox, employees can access an app which allows them to take their office extension with them wherever they go, on desktop, headset and mobile.

They can also manage internal communications, choose what hold music customers listen to, and transfer phone calls – all for a low monthly fee.

“With Switchvox, you can produce the same quality of work and customer service, regardless of location,” Ms Sood added. “The customer still gets the identical experience they would have had if you were sitting in the office.”

Lauren Ruff, account manager at Sangoma, said that as a new mum, Switchvox helps her work from home while keeping her clients happy.

“It’s really no different from me sitting at my work desk,” she said. “To customers, I may as well be in the head office.

“Switchvox is truly revolutionary because nothing has changed for the client, but it’s saving businesses a lot of money and giving staff that flexibility.”

And as we head towards the end of the coronavirus pandemic, where flexible working is set to become the ‘new normal’, the Switchvox Phone System is a must-have for all local businesses.

“A lot of people will continue to work at home, even when we bounce back from the virus,” Ms Sood said. “It’s important businesses support remote working on every level now.”

So, why not get ahead of the game and secure future flexibility for your employees today?

Every single feature of Sangoma’s Switchvox Phone System is included for just £8 per user per month, and any business within 20 miles of the company’s Wokingham office is eligible for 20% off.

