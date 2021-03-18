IF YOU’RE tired of forking out high prices for your business phone system, listen up.

Local tech company Sangoma is here to help you and your wallet with its Switchvox Phone System.

The telecoms company, whose European Headquarters are based in Wokingham, has been working with local businesses for more than 20 years – and it can help you too.

As the pandemic continues to fuel the biggest work-from-home movement anybody has ever seen, Sangoma has been working hard to keep businesses running while the rest of the world stands still.

And the company’s Switchvox Phone System is a one stop shop for all of your business communication needs.

At just £8 per user per month, customers can subscribe on a rolling contract just like their TV subscription or their monthly phone bill.

“Just like your mobile, you can pay as you go each month and you aren’t tied into a long contract,” said Shaan Sood, European marketing manager. “You can also pay less each month by agreeing to a one or three year contract.”

Sangoma offers a range of on-premise and cloud-based business communication solutions, which allow employees to answer calls from home on their personal devices, including mobile phones, desktops and headsets.

When employers set up a Switchvox Phone System subscription, employees can access an app which allows them to take their office extension with them wherever they go.

They can also manage internal communications, including conference calls and instant messaging with employees.

It even gives people power to control what hold music customers listen to, transfer phone calls, and access in queue callback features – all for a low monthly fee.

“The benefit of paying monthly is that you can take advantage of an Opex model and budget throughout year for your phone system, rather than having to pay for everything upfront,” Ms Sood added. “We also offer the benefit of renting phones for the duration of the contract and again, like a mobile phone contract, you get to keep the phone at the end.”

Mike Truran, vice president of St. Louis Foods, said Sangoma’s communication solution has saved him thousands.

“Saving money can never be underrated,” he said. “I know for certain that we have saved several hundred dollars per month on equipment and leasing fees, with our new Switchvox Cloud phone system.”

He also praised Sangoma for offering technical support and flexibility alongside the contract, because it gave his business space to grow.

“Now that we have Switchvox Cloud, it really makes you reassess the challenges of owning your own system,” he added.

And the best part is, every feature is available for every user, for the same low price.

“You name it, it’s included,” said Simon Horton, VP sales at Sangoma. “Switchvox brings all communications together under one system.”

So, why not give Sangoma a try and unify your communications today?

Any business within 20 miles of the company’s Wokingham office is eligible for 20% off the company’s Switchvox Phone System.

To claim your discount, contact uksales@sangoma.com or call 01344 269220.