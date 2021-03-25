Sangoma Tech: The entire working world has turned upside down

MEET THE Crowthorne resident who came off maternity leave to find the entire working world had turned upside down.

Lauren Ruff, account manager at Sangoma, has been on quite the journey over the past year.

After taking maternity leave in January 2020, she returned to the office in the midst of a global pandemic which changed the nature of work forever.

Adjusting to remote working, and all the while caring for 10 month-old baby Axel, was no easy feat – but Lauren was able to rise to the challenge with a little bit of help from Sangoma.

The telecoms company, whose European Headquarters are based in Wokingham, has been supporting local employees for more than 20 years.

As the pandemic continues to fuel the biggest work-from-home movement anybody has ever seen, it has been helping businesses run smoothly while the rest of the world stands still.

And Lauren said the company’s Switchvox Phone System is a one stop shop for anybody transitioning to remote working.

Sangoma’s cloud-based business phone system allows employees to work from home with ease by answering calls on their personal devices, including mobile phones, desktops and headsets.

“As a new mum, it’s hard to switch back to working life and you often feel guilty when sending your kid off to nursery,” Lauren said. “But thanks to our Switchvox Phone System, being able to work from home takes some of that guilt away.”

When employers subscribe to Switchvox, employees can access an app which allows them to take their office extension with them wherever they go.

They can also manage internal communications, choose what hold music customers listen to, and transfer phone calls – all for a low monthly fee.

Lauren said it has been essential in her transition from full-time mum back to account manager.

“In December, I simply popped into the office to get my work gear, picking up my laptop and keyboard and then headed straight home again,” she explained. “I simply had to plug my laptop in, scan the QR code Sangoma emailed me, and my extension was set up.

“Switchvox made it so easy to adjust from maternity leave into work life as a new mum.”

Now, Lauren is urging local businesses to give Switchvox a try and see the benefits for themselves, as she predicts remote working is here to stay.

“I always knew the world would shift towards more employees working from home, but I didn’t think a pandemic would cause it,” she said. “It’s a revolution that has definitely saved companies a lot of money.

“If you want a phone that allows you to work from home as well as the office, then call us to find out more.

“Even if you don’t understand technology, we are a team of normal people using normal terms to help you adjust, and we will talk you through the entire process.”

Every single feature of Sangoma’s Switchvox Phone System is included for just £8 per user per month, and any business within 20 miles of the company’s Wokingham office is eligible for 20% off.

So, what are you waiting for? Enquire today by emailing uksales@sangoma.com or calling 01344 269220.