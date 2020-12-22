Santa dashers help Thames Hospice’s festive work

AN ANNUAL charity run that sees people dress up as Father Christmas went virtual this year, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the main event from going ahead.

The Thames Hospice Santa Dash took place on Sunday, December 6, and is one of the charity’s major fundraising events, raising funds for its work helping Berkshire residents who need urgent hospice care over the Christmas period and beyond.

The event had been due to take place at Swinley Forest, but instead supporters were invited to ‘do it their way’ and take on their own local walking or running route, covering a distance of either 3k, 5k or 10k, while adhering to the UK Government’s social distancing guidelines.

Alison Evans, head of community and events fundraising, said: “Our annual Santa Dash is always such a great event which really kicks off the Christmas season.

“As sad as it was that we couldn’t be together as a community this year, it was so great to see more than 450 people taking part and supporting us this Christmas.

“Thank you to everyone who signed up and fundraised for us; the support we’ve been shown from our community and local organisations has been truly amazing in this challenging year.”

To date, the Santa Dash has raised £45,000 for the Hospice.

The charity is encouraging everyone who took part to share their Santa photos on its Facebook page and tag @thameshospcare, or tweet the hospice @thameshospcare.

For more details and future events, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/events