Santa makes virtual visits this year

SANTA may not be able to travel this year, but he’s found a new way to spread some Christmas cheer.

To mark the holiday season, Santa and his elves are sending out videos to children up and down the country with the help of local entertainers, Circus Scene.

“We’ve been figuring out what we can do with the help of technology and we’re very fortunate to know Santa personally,” said Cathy Valentine from Circus Scene.

“And he’s promised to help with everything.”

With a visit to Santa’s Grotto off the cards, Circus Scene has organised A Video From Santa, a new initiative which allows children to receive virtual visits from Mr Claus.

Alongside videos to reassure children that Santa will be out and about to deliver presents this year, children can also receive personalised, pre-recorded greetings.

“There are certain kids who aren’t really allowed out or have barely been out this year, so this helps a little,” Cathy said.

“If there’s one thing kids have it’s imagination, and imagination is not cancelled.”

Santa has also signed up to read bedtime stories, and is making virtual visits to schools up and down the country in the run-up to Christmas, too.

And the videos have proven very popular so far.

“We’ve actually been quite surprised, even overwhelmed, with the amount of interest,” Cathy continued.

“It’s been brought on by necessity, but it’s great that it’s possible to have fun and have a good laugh, and make a bit of a difference.”

Santa is already busy sending out videos and making virtual visits to children across the country, and he has a special discount for Wokingham.Today readers.

There’s 10% off on pre-recorded greetings and story readings with the code WokinghamPaper10.

To find out how to arrange your own virtual visit from Mr Claus, visit: avideofromsanta.com