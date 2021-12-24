Santa ready: Developer ensure children will be on the nice list

HE’S MADE a list, he’s checked it twice, and he’s carried out a PCR test. Santa is raring to go.

And to ensure all good boys and girls who have moved this year aren’t added to the naughty list, a housebuilder is offering a helping hand.

Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves have been in their own bubble and recently had their booster to ensure they’re keeping people safe.

And David Wilson Homes says it has written to Mr Claus to ensure he stops by for a mince pie at its new developments.

Campbell Gregg, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “It’s fantastic news that Santa Claus has been cleared to deliver presents around the world once more.

“Having met many of the children who have moved to our new developments, we know for a fact that they will be on Santa’s ‘nice’ list.

“We would like to reassure them and their parents that rigorous steps have been taken to notify Father Christmas about their new address.”

Santa will travel an estimated 510,000,000km on Christmas Eve, flying at around 10,000,000 kph in order to make the 233 million stops on his list.

Due to the speed at which the sleigh travels, Father Christmas will be at each household for a matter of minutes to drop off his sanitised gifts for youngsters.

His first stop is the Republic of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean and, according to NORAD, which is running an online Santa tracker, he will make his way west around the world before arriving in the UK.

Campbell added: “Santa has a packed schedule on December 24,, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make sure our brand new homes are on his map. The developments have taken shape since he last flew over, with lots of new families living there, so Santa and his reindeer will have lots to see.”