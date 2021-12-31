Santas dash through Dinton Pastures

RUNNERS dressed in festive costumes took over Dinton Pastures earlier this month.

On Sunday, December 18, the Hurst country park played host to 400 fun-runners dressed as Santa — and a few other seasonal characters — for the Barnes Fitness Santa Dash. They were even treated to a snowy start on their morning exercise, courtesy of a snow machine.

The dash raised cash for First Days Children’s Charity. The Wokingham-based organisation received £2 from each entry fee as well as benefitting from sponsorship and other donations. The total raised was £1,750. Money will go towards reducing the effects of poverty on children in Wokingham borough and beyond.

Organiser Ellie Barnes, said that it was relief to finally put on a fun and festive event.

“I’d like to thank Wokingham Borough Council’s public health team for their advice on how to make the event as covid-safe as possible,” she said.

“We had lots of feedback saying that the Santa Dash has become a Christmas tradition of theirs and that people were happy to be back.”

The dash was a virtual race last year, with 300 participants. Ms Barnes kept the virtual fun-run this year, which saw 100 more Santas dash around a route of their choosing.

“Our furthest afield entry was from Toulouse, so we’re definitely going to keep the online option for the future,” she explained.

Now in its fifth year, participants walked, jogged or ran a 2km (1.2 miles) or 5km (3.1 miles) route.

After crossing the finish line, runners were rewarded with a Christmas medal, a mince pie and more snow.

The event was sponsored by The Flatman Partnership.