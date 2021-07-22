Wokingham.Today

Saturday gigs launch in Wokingham's Peach Place

by Jess Warren0
Wokingham Peach Place
People enjoying the sunshine in Peach Place in Wokingham

LIVE MUSIC is returning to Peach Place, Wokingham this Saturday.

Ska band, The Skangsters are performing from 6pm to 10pm in the outdoor square.

It is the first of five Peach Place events every other Saturday, through to September.

Performances will range from daytime to evening music. 

Visitors are encouraged to book a table at any of the Peach Place bars or restaurants, or bring their own camping chair. 

Groups should leave a gap between each other, due to coronavirus. 

For more information, search for @TheSkangsters on Facebook.

