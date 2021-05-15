Wokingham.Today

Saturday girl Edna celebrates her 100th

by Phil Creighton
Saturday girl Edna
Edna Kind (centre) celebrating her 100th birthday at The White Horse

Saturday girl Edna Kind celebrate her 100th birthday at The White Horse last weekend – and she wasn’t going to let a bit of cold weather beat her.

Edna had been coming to the Easthampstead Road pub every Saturday for a two-course meal, whiskey and ginger ale (no ice mind) and a game of cards with her daughter Lynne for a number of years.

A spokesperson for the pub, which refurbished its premises during lockdown, said: “All at the pub wish Edna a very happy birthday and hope to see her for many Saturdays to come.”

SEE ALSO: Publicans prepare to open doors to borough’s punters

