Saturday girl Edna celebrates her 100th

Saturday girl Edna Kind celebrate her 100th birthday at The White Horse last weekend – and she wasn’t going to let a bit of cold weather beat her.

Edna had been coming to the Easthampstead Road pub every Saturday for a two-course meal, whiskey and ginger ale (no ice mind) and a game of cards with her daughter Lynne for a number of years.

A spokesperson for the pub, which refurbished its premises during lockdown, said: “All at the pub wish Edna a very happy birthday and hope to see her for many Saturdays to come.”