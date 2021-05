QUIZ lovers are brushing up on their general knowledge for a special evening event.

The Royal British Legion Club, on Wellington Road, Crowthorne, will host a quiz night on Saturday at 8pm.

Entries cost £2 per person with a £30 prize for the winning team.

There will be a maximum of six members in a team and social distancing will be in place following the government guidelines.

To reserve a space, email jo.finnis@live.co.uk or phone 07754 595580.