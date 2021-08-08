Sausages! This squad of dogs has a tall tail to tell

A PAWSOME children’s book has proved to be a hit with families while raising funds for charity.

Wokingham-born writer Anna Zeller has created a new tale, based on her real-life pets.

The Sausage Squad features dachshunds Luna, Pedro, Ed and Lola.

With Luna leading the pack, the four-legged friends go on an adventure to discover new things and form friendships together.

The educational story aims to teach children about diversity, different cultures and the importance of friendship through the fun-loving viewpoint of a miniature dachshund and her sausage squad.

Miss Zeller is donating proceeds to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity making the experience of illness better for children and their families.

She said: “Independent charities fundraise most of their donations through events which had sadly all been cancelled due to the pandemic so donations they had coming in had virtually become non-existent.

“Once I spoke to Starlight, I immediately knew that they were perfect and that our efforts could make a visible difference to the children and their families in hospitals across the country.”

She even incorporated the charity’s star logo subtly into the front cover design on the book.

The former Emmbrook School pupil read widely when she was younger and has always loved literature.

Now she is creating words herself.

The Sausage Squad was born out of her four dogs who had brought “comfort and laughter” to many people over the last few years.

“The bonds formed with children are almost instant and I have witnessed them help kids develop kindness, understanding and respect for living things,” she says.

“I’ve used their fun-loving, childlike viewpoints to write a book which is whimsical but stays connected to reality, current culture, issues and general life.”

Miss Zeller hopes that children can connect to the squad and live through important life events together.

Cathy Gilman, CEO of Starlight, said: “On behalf of everyone at the charity, we are so grateful to Anna for choosing to support Starlight with her fantastic first book.

“Starlight uses the power of play to make the experience of illness and treatment better for children and their families, and all money raised by Anna will help Starlight to continue to provide play to hospitals.”

The Sausage Squad is well-read

Ms Gilman adds she is grateful for Miss Zeller’s support and is looking forward to continuing to partner with her in the future.

So far, she has sold around 400 copies raising approximately £1,500 for the charity.

Miss Zeller has already hinted at a second book in the works, stating she has started to gather ideas together.

For more details, or to order a copy, visit thesausagesquad.com