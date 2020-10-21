Save date for spooky Shinfield trail

A HALLOWE’EN trail is being planned for Spencers Wood and Three Mile Cross.

More than 70 homes across Shinfield Parrish, where the villages are based, are taking part in the event, which will run from Monday, October 26 through to Saturday, October 31.

Participants will be able to download a trail map.

There will be prizes awarded on Sunday, November 1, for best scarecrow, spooky trail winner, best fancy dress, best-decorated house and overall winner.

or more details, log on to www.spencerswoodhalloweentrail.co.uk