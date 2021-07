SATISFY your inner artist at a series of new Craft Markets in Wokingham.

Holme Grange Craft Village has launched a range of events where local stall holders will be setting up shop to share their creations.

The Markets are being held on the second Saturday and Sunday of each month.

The next Craft Markets are taking place on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 10am until 3pm.

Parking and entry is free to visitors.

For more information, visit: www.holmegrangecraftvillage.co.uk