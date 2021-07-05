Save the date for Crowthorne Musical Players’ wedding party

It’ll be the happiest day in … well, a long time, as Crowthorne Musical Players make it up the aisle and into South Hill Park. LAURA SCARDARELLA is on the guest list, with a plus one

WEDDING bells will soon be ringing for Crowthorne’s amateur dramatic society.

Crowthorne Musical Players (CMP) will perform the musical comedy The Wedding Singer at South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre.

The production will run from Tuesday, Sep ember 21 to Saturday, September 25.

The Wedding Singer, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film, follows Robbie, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée and with a new love, Julia.

Director Tom Horrax thinks it is the “perfect show” to be putting on after a difficult year.

“It’s a very happy, safe and predictable story, a real feel good musical, and it’s just the kind of show that’s going to make everyone smile,” he said.

“The rehearsal process has been an absolute eye opener, and I think this is going to be a very unique show because the relationships that people are building through this show are so

special and that’s really going to shine through in the performance.”

With many weddings postponed or scaled back over the last year, including some cast members, the society has high hopes that the show will gear them up for their new dates.

Cast member Sophie Earle, playing the role of Julia, said the musical has been “amazing” to be part of.

“This is my first-ever show with CMP, I auditioned barely knowing anyone and was lucky enough to be cast as the female lead and I’m so appreciative of that,” she said.

“Everyone is super friendly and welcoming and I really can’t wait for us to put everything together and perform the entire show so support the arts if you can.”

Committee member Emily Boneham said the society is a “close family”.

Marking its 70th anniversary last year, Miss Boneham said they are hoping to have a delayed “big celebration” of the milestone next year.

She added: “We are all such close friends here at CMP and I think that’s helped us through the pandemic, we’ve all stuck together and being such a sociable group we’ve kept running social events on Zoom like quizzes which has allowed people to continue to build friendships in the society.”

Crowthorne Musical Players says it welcomes new members who wish to perform or want to help backstage.

Tickets are now on sale see southhillpark.org.uk.

For more information, visit cmp-berks.org.uk