Save the date for family fun day at Crowthorne Rugby Club

A FAMILY fun day event will be coming to Crowthorne Rugby Club next month.

Taking place on Sunday, August 22, live music, stalls and activities will run throughout the afternoon from 11am until 7pm.

Jack Daynes will launch the entertainment at noon with some music, other performers include Matthew Quilliam, Scampy and organiser Abi Powell.

Magician Prat in the Hat will be taking centre stage to surprise the audience with some mystical tricks.

Children can take a visit to see the Artful Splodger for some face painting and a bouncy castle will be set up.

The main sponsor for the event is Haart Estate Agents Bracknell. Other sponsors include The Virtual Taylor, Dan The Gas Man and JRSK9 Services.

Organiser Abi Powell is looking forward to the day.

“Before covid, I was organising lots of events and performing live gigs all the time and I have really missed doing it over the last year, so I wanted to organise this to give artists a chance to perform live again and bring the community together.”

She said: “I want people to have lots of fun and enjoy getting back to doing normal things again after so long.”

For more information, visit fb.me/e/43qDcrFWw