Save the date – Wokingham’s Heritage Open Day will celebrate local food and its producers

PLANS are being made for a celebration of Wokingham’s past as the Town Council prepares to mark Heritage Open Days.

Taking place on Saturday, September 11, this year’s theme is Edible England. Naturally, there will be a focus on local and seasonal produce during events in Market Place and Howard Palmer Gardens.

Organisers say that by celebrating local food and drink, the day will back local entrepreneurs and businesses, drive the local economy, celebrate local creativity and product development, support local connectivity, reduce food miles and can help people live a more sustainable life.

Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, said: “As a champion of all things local, I see what Wokingham is capable of every day, whether it’s at the allotments, on the high street or other areas around the town. Our local entrepreneurs and businesses are seizing the initiative, and giving the community what they want, whether it’s a local alternative to a well know product or an innovative new locally sourced food product.

“With many of us more mindful of where our food comes from, it’s great to see residents supporting local businesses and backing a more sustainable lifestyle.

“We have charities such as Share who not only provide food for those who are struggling but also work with local organisations such as Freely Fruity and Wokingham in Bloom to provide healthy, locally sourced fresh food to promote how families can grow their own, no matter how small a start.”

Activities will include a special market featuring local produce including beers from Elusive Brewery, hog roast baps featuring locally-produced pork, a community apple press, and some strawberry plants from Freely Fruity.

Wokingham Horticultural Association and Wokingham In Bloom will offer the chance to take home herbs and seeds, while Jim Bell will have information about the town’s past through a number of booklets for sale.

In Howard Palmer Gardens, there will be entertainment including jovial Albert the Gardener, the Box Set Musicians, a display of birds of prey, and ferret racing.

The market is open from 9am to 3pm, with fun in Howard Palmer Gardens starting at 11am.

Wokingham Town Council civic chairman Cllr David Lee said: “While covid restrictions have now been lifted, Wokingham Town Council has chosen to keep all activities for this event outside this year to help our staff, volunteers, residents, and visitors feel as safe as possible.

“For those who love our Town Hall and our local history we haven’t forgotten you. Our officers are preparing information to share on our social media pages this year so do look out for this, and of course historical booklets will be on sale on September 11.

“Most importantly, we hope you’ll enjoy the activities we have planned; we look forward to you joining us to help us celebrate this year’s event.”

For more information see www.wokingham-tc.gov.uk/heritage