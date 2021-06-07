Savers in South East more likely to have long-term saving goals

WOKINGHAM is savvy with its savings, according to a new report from Wealthify.



The online investment service reported that residents in the South East are the most likely to have long-term savings goals (38%), compared to the national average (31%).



But it found that nearly three quarters (73%) of people are “not confident enough” to invest, citing ‘confusing language’ and ‘feeling left out’ as reasons why.



Andy Russell, CEO of Wealthify, said: “The past year has been tough on everyone, both personally and financially for some.



“But it is important we don’t let that have a lasting effect on our future plans.”



He said the pandemic has taught residents to be prepared for the unexpected.



“Investing offers great opportunities to grow your money over the longer term, so it’s worth taking small steps now to consider your future goals and how you can achieve them,” Mr Russell added.