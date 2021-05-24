Say YES to the Wedding: Make it the happiest day of your life.

FOR many would-be brides and grooms, the happiest day of their lives has been on hold for at least a year.

The big lavish weddings that many have dreamed of have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While nuptials have been allowed to take place, numbers have been limited and with venues closed, there’s been little chance to celebrate with friends and family.

But this is all changing as the government’s road map out of lockdown is continuing. Now, weddings with up to 30 guests are allowed to take place, and these can be outdoors or any indoor covid-secure venue that is permitted to open.

And it is anticipated that further restrictions will be lifted from June 21.

With the vaccination programme in full swing, it should mean that there won’t be a need to lockdown again when it lifts. That means the wedding can go ahead.

With wedding fayres unable to take place over the past 15 months, it’s been hard for brides, grooms and families to gain inspiration for their big day.

So we’re delighted to draw your attention to three businesses, each one offering bespoke packages designed around your wishes.

The Roseate is a luxury hotel in Reading town centre, making it easy for people to get to. With a wedding planner on hand, you can create the perfect day.

Or, if you want something more intimate, why not talk to Sonning River Charters?

Experienced skippers can make a memorable excursion, with sunset cruises or pre-lunch excursions. It’s a great way to bring people together.

And for the bridal party, finding the right floral decorations can be hard work. The experts at Beauty in Blooms, a Twyford-based florist, can provide everything you need from buttonholes to ceremonial displays. Their knowledge can turn your ideas into reality.

As you prepare for a wedding to remember, have fun.