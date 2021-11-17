School Green Centre opened by University of Reading’s vice chancellor

A NEW community centre in Shinfield has opened its doors.

The School Green Centre officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 10.

The ribbon was cut by Professor Robert Van de Noort, vice chancellor of University of Reading. His institution owns the land it was built on.

Mr Van de Noort said: “We are proud to have played our part in bringing this facility to the residents of Shinfield. I am sure it will be enjoyed by residents for many years to come.”

The parish council chair, Andrew Grimes said he is delighted that the centre has officially opened.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from Wokingham Borough Council and the companies involved in the building project.

Facilities include meeting rooms and a library. The cafe will be run by Robyn’s Nest, which is owned by a Shinfield resident.

The first opportunity for residents to explore the centre will be at a family fun day.

It will be held from noon until 3pm on Saturday, November 20.

It will feature stalls from a variety of businesses and community groups. A wide selection of refreshments will be on offer, plus games and activities for children.