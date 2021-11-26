School Green Centre opens doors to Shinfield community

THE SCHOOL Green Centre opened its doors to families at the weekend.The newly-built community facility held an open day on Saturday, for Shinfield residents to look inside.

At the event, there were a range of stalls run by businesses and community groups, promoting their services.

families got stuck into a variety of children’s activities, while Robyn Nixon, from Robyn’s Nest, served up refreshments.

Ms Nixon has launched a cafe in the centre.

It is also home to Shinfield Parish Council, and has three large halls for hire.

The centre also has smaller meeting rooms, a courtyard garden, a children’s area, a library run by the borough council and a kitchen.