Wokingham.Today

School Green Centre opens doors to Shinfield community

by Jess Warren0
Charlotte Prince, Robyn Nixon and Danielle Allwood serving up the refreshments. Picture: Steve Smyth

THE SCHOOL Green Centre opened its doors to families at the weekend.The newly-built community facility held an open day on Saturday, for Shinfield residents to look inside.

At the event, there were a range of stalls run by businesses and community groups, promoting their services.

families got stuck into a variety of children’s activities, while Robyn Nixon, from Robyn’s Nest, served up refreshments.

Ms Nixon has launched a cafe in the centre.

It is also home to Shinfield Parish Council, and has three large halls for hire.

The centre also has smaller meeting rooms, a courtyard garden, a children’s area, a library run by the borough council and a kitchen.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

First Days Children’s Charity launches Christmas appeal

Jess Warren

Rachel Bradley: A new start

Rachel Bradley

Pumpkin Day Yay Yay Yay!

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.