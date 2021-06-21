Wokingham.Today

School helps clean up Sonning’s streets

by Charlotte King0
Sonning primary school

MORE THAN 200 youngsters have joined forces to keep Sonning clean.

Students at Sonning C of E Primary School took part in a litter pick on Thursday, June 10, to tidy
up the school and surrounding streets.

The 210 pupils collected 6 bin bags of rubbish in total, with each student heading out for 30 minutes to do their bit.

They also tidied up King George V Field, and parts of Berkshire County Sports fields — and the school said the youngsters enjoyed themselves.

One pupil, Harry, said: “This is so much fun. Can we do it every day?”

And Kieran, added: “I can’t believe how much rubbish I picked up.

“I will never litter as it can harm the environment.”

Fellow student Maeve said the area looked “so much nicer” when their work was done.

Related posts

Borough’s life in lockdown caught on camera

Jess Warren

Pubs offering cheap pints for Cask Ale Week

Staff Writer

Freely Fruity trio plant orchard at Wheatfield Primary School

Laura Scardarella
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.