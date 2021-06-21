School helps clean up Sonning’s streets

MORE THAN 200 youngsters have joined forces to keep Sonning clean.

Students at Sonning C of E Primary School took part in a litter pick on Thursday, June 10, to tidy

up the school and surrounding streets.

The 210 pupils collected 6 bin bags of rubbish in total, with each student heading out for 30 minutes to do their bit.

They also tidied up King George V Field, and parts of Berkshire County Sports fields — and the school said the youngsters enjoyed themselves.

One pupil, Harry, said: “This is so much fun. Can we do it every day?”

And Kieran, added: “I can’t believe how much rubbish I picked up.

“I will never litter as it can harm the environment.”

Fellow student Maeve said the area looked “so much nicer” when their work was done.