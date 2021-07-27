Wokingham.Today

School invests arts grant in diversity

Arts Society Wokingham
CULTURE: The school has used the £750 grant to further its arts curriculum Picture: Maiden Erlegh School

MAIDEN Erlegh School has been given a grant to promote art, music and drama subjects.

The Silverdale Road school received £750 from The Wokingham Arts Society
to promote creative education.

The school is aiming to promote diversity and ethnic heritage within the arts curriculum.

With the money, the music department purchased more instruments, and the drama department some culturally diverse plays to study.

A spokesperson for the school said the art department also bought some cultural artefacts for students to draw, photograph and study.

“These objects from other cultures provide the stimulus to share discussion and understanding of other cultures,” they said. “These objects provide the content for projects in all year groups but they are especially significant in providing a stimulus for GCSE work.”

They said the new purchases will also be used in other subjects, and some have already been used to supplement the study of Buddhism, in Religious Studies classes.

“Maiden Erlegh School would like to take this opportunity in thanking Wokingham Arts Society for their kind and generous donation,” they said. “It has made a significant impact in developing students’ awareness  of diversity and ethnic heritage across the arts and beyond.”

