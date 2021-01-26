School pays tribute to much-loved teacher Vic Browne

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Woodley teacher who has died as a result of covid.

Victor Browne, who taught at The Bulmershe School for the past eight years, was the pastoral head of Year 10, and well respected by pupils and staff alike. He was well known for his bright coloured clothes and jokes.

He died on Thursday, January 21, and flowers and cards have been left outside the entrance of the school by pupils paying their respects and the school held a special assembly on Monday. Students have also created a memorial video featuring pictures of him with students along with messages in his memory.

One thanked him for “never giving up on me or anyone” and praised his positive energy.

“He was always happy and cheerful and made everyone’s day in his own way,” another wrote.

A third said: “(He) never ceased to be an amazing teacher even when we would get in trouble”.

Bulmershe’s headteacher, Amanda Woodfin, said Mr Browne was a “larger than life character” and “a very bright and colourful light in our school community”.

“If I were to ask any of our students or staff to describe Vic in one word they would all say in unison, legend,” she said. “His charisma was infectious, you would always be greeted with a big smile, a bright shirt and sometimes a terrible joke but it was this wonderful warm demeanour everybody will remember him for.

“In his work Vic always put the students first, his selfless generosity had an uncompromising belief in all that is good. He had an unwavering commitment to the students and the rest of the school community.

“He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He was a trusted face that provided reassurance to families when they needed it most.”

Mrs Woodfin said the outpouring of affection from the community demonstrated the impact Mr Browne had on many people and his kind and generous soul will be remembered by so many.

“My tribute does not truly capture the sense of loss that we are all feeling. Today we celebrate that we were privileged enough to work with him for the past eight years,” she added.

“He was a very proud member of our school and we were very proud to have him as part of our community. He will be remembered for the amazing person he was and who has played a unique and special role in all of our lives.”

The school, which is currently offering online lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has opened a virtual book of condolences.

One student said: “You brightened every single day just by being around with your jokes, shirts and most of all the care you showed for everyone you came into contact with.

“You had an amazing knack for how to approach every situation and the students all trusted and respected the man who they knew would always be there for them.”

Another said: “The one thing I will miss about Victor is his smile. it lit up the room. the children are going to be so lost without him, he helped some many.”