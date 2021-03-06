SCHOOL PLACES: Pupils miss out on their first choice by metres

Nikki Green’s son missed out on a place at The Piggott School because their home near Twyford Station is 49 metres too far away. Pressure on places at The Piggott had increased for several reasons, she said.

“Children who in live in the Piggott catchment but don’t have a sibling there were judged on the radial distance from the school,” she said.

“Last year the cut off point was 1.5 miles. This year the cut off point had shrunk to 1.185 miles because of the numbers applying for the Piggott.

“My son missed out by living 49 metres too far away.

“It shows the difference between the two years. Last year the majority of pupils south of the station would have been included.

“I was told there was a decision in November last year to give automatic entry to 15 Crazies Hill primary pupils.

“This was after the deadline for applying to schools.”

This meant she did not have full information available to her when she applied.

“Parents this would affect were not informed,” she said. He son has been given a place 3.7 miles away at The Forest School, Winnersh. “I’m putting together an appeal, a lot of other parents are too,” she added.

“Children who live further away than my son have got places there because they go to Charvil Primary School. They have automatic entry.”

Mike Pearson, father of Samuel in Year 6 at Colleton School, said: “People are furious, absolutely livid. No-one expected this. There is talk of a petition.”

Samuel has been given a place at Waingels College, Woodley, instead of Piggott School, where his two close friends had gained places.

“I understand that students south of Twyford Station in roads like Broad Hinton and Colleton Drive didn’t get into the Piggott unless they had a sibling already there,” said Mr Pearson.

He has set up a Facebook page for families affected and is trying to clarify details of the admissions process.