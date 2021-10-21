Schools in South East are being forced to make cuts says union president

SCHOOL leaders across the region are making cuts due to a lack of funding.

Yesterday, school leaders’ union NAHT released new data about school funding, which showed almost a third of school leaders in the South East have already had to make cuts to balance their budget.

And 37% predict they will have to make cuts by the end of the year.

Almost all surveyed said there is a lack of funding for SEND pupils’ support, which combined employments costs and a loss of income from not renting school facilities in the pandemic, meant there were more pressures on the books.

Tim Bowen, NAHT president said it is a critical situation.

“Spending per-pupil in real terms is lower now than it was a decade ago and schools are responsible for so much more,” he said. “The system is at breaking point. The Government needs to see education as investing in our country’s future, rather than a burden on the Exchequer.”