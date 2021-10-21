Wokingham.Today

Schools in South East are being forced to make cuts says union president

by Jess Warren0
Picture: Juraj Varga from Pixabay

SCHOOL leaders across the region are making cuts due to a lack of funding.

Yesterday, school leaders’ union NAHT released new data about school funding, which showed almost a third of school leaders in the South East have already had to make cuts to balance their budget.

And 37% predict they will have to make cuts by the end of the year.

Almost all surveyed said there is a lack of funding for SEND pupils’ support, which combined employments costs and a loss of income from not renting school facilities in the pandemic, meant there were more pressures on the books.

Tim Bowen, NAHT president said it is a critical situation.

“Spending per-pupil in real terms is lower now than it was a decade ago and schools are responsible for so much more,” he said. “The system is at breaking point. The Government needs to see education as investing in our country’s future, rather than a burden on the Exchequer.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Sir John Redwood calls on constituents to play their part in coronavirus recovery

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Walk returns for second time this year

Jess Warren

Link is vital: High Sheriff’s reward for Wokingham-based visiting scheme

Charlotte King
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.