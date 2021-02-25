Wokingham.Today

Science Week workshops for local children, thanks to Shinfield school

by Charlotte King0
Picture: fernandozhiminaicela via Pixabay

WITH British Science Week on the horizon, a Shinfield school is hoping to help students learn with a series of interactive workshops.

Leighton Park School is gearing up for a week of virtual classes on all things Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM).

British Science Week is an annual, 10 day celebration to get pupils talking about science and the role it plays in everyday life.

This year, the school is running a series of “hands-on activities” including building pop-up stage sets, learning morse code, and witnessing a real heart dissection – it’s not for the faint of heart.

A spokesperson for British Science Week said: “Even without face-to-face events, we can still make British Science Week a success.

“Science is all around us everyday and there are lots of ways we can still engage and celebrate the role it plays in all our lives.

“With the backdrop of a global pandemic, now it is even more important than ever that we embrace and explore it.”

Leighton Park School’s STEAM Interactive 2021 programme is available to local students in Year 5.

British Science Week takes place between Monday, March 8 and Sunday, March 14.

To find out more, contact BeInspired@leightonpark.com 

