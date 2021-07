The Craigievar Ceilidh Band performed at Woodley Precinct on Saturday morning.

SCOTTISH music filled the streets of Woodley town centre on Saturday, July 17.

The Craigievar Ceilidh Band, run by Stuart and Alistair Forbes, performed for two hours in the sunshine over the weekend.

Organised by town centre manager, Brian Fennelly, he hoped the music would encourage visitors into the precinct to enjoy a coffee and visit the town’s shops.

The group have performed together since the 1980s, and featured in Four Weddings and a Funeral.