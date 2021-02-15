Search for Ollie’s pebbles and help raise funds for #Feblueary

A LOCAL charity set up to honour the life of a Wokingham youngster is hoping people will turn blue this month.

This month the family of Ollie Young will remember what would have been his birthday and also mark the anniversary of his death from an incurable brain tumour.

It had been diagnosed just 12 weeks earlier, after he had complained of feeling dizzy.

Since then, his family have rallied round to ensure that he is not forgotten, setting up the Ollie Young Foundation which provides targeted paediatric brain tumour research and support.

As part of its fundraising efforts and to honour the youngster’s memory, the charity is asking people to join in its #feblueary campaign by wearing something blue – Ollie’s favourite colour – and sharing a photo on social media, making a donation to the charity at the same time.

And to add some additional fun to this year’s event, the charity has created nine Ollie stones which have been placed in different locations around the borough.

There will be clues posted to its Facebook page and it’s a case of first-come, first served.

The charity just asks that if you find the stone, send them a photo of yourself with it.

For more details, log on to www.facebook.com/Ollieyoungfoundation