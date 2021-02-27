Search on for favourite tradesperson

A CASH prize is up for grabs for any local heroes –and Wokingham residents are being encouraged to apply.

SGS Engineering has launched a nationwide search for tradespeople that have gone above and beyond for their communities during the pandemic.

The ‘local hero’ awards aim to celebrate generous and thoughtful tradespeople who offered valuable help to those in need over the past year.

And the best bit is, the general public will choose the winner.

Dave Gordon, general manager at SGS Engineering, said: “We’ve heard so many stories about tradespeople helping out their communities – whether that’s doing free MoTs for key workers or even gardening for those who are shielding – and we’ve felt incredibly proud to be part of such a committed and caring industry.

“We wanted to recognise those individuals and businesses who really went out of their way to support people in need in their local areas, so we decided to launch these local hero awards.

“We look forward to seeing all the entries and reading about all the amazing work that people have been doing.”

One national winner will be awarded a £1,000 cash prize, and five regional winners will each take home £250.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Sunday, March 7, and a shortlist of finalists will be revealed on Monday, March 15.

The public will be able to vote for the winners, which will be crowned on Wednesday, March 31.

For more information, visit: www.sgs-engineering.com/help-advice/sgs-local-hero-awards-open-for-entries