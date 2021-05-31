Wokingham.Today

Sebastian’s Action Trust hosts fundraising golf day

by Laura Scardarella0
The charity is hosting a fundraising golf day in September. Picture Chris Urbanowicz via Flickr

GOLFERS are gearing up for a tee-rific charity event this autumn.

Sebastian’s Action Trust, a Crowthorne-based charity supporting families of seriously ill children, is holding a charity golf day on Friday, September 10.

The event will take place at Royal Ascot Golf Club, on Winkfield Road, Ascot, starting at 12.30pm.

Alongside the 18-hole golf course, participants will be provided with brunch and dinner with the opportunity to take part in competitions throughout the day.

Louise Callow, fundraising supervisor for Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “Last year, having so many events cancelled was not only a huge disappointment but also a big blow to our income opportunities and, as a charity, we do not receive any government funding, so we rely heavily on our fundraising events, to bring in vital income.

“The golf day will be fantastic, not only to generate much needed income, but also to see old and new faces.”

Mrs Callow explained how the charity’s supporters are very important to them.

She added: “At Sebastian’s Action Trust, our supporters mean so much to us, so to be able to hold a day where they can have fun, enjoy a game of golf, while supporting the Trust, it’s perfect.”

The charity is also currently looking for sponsors for the event goody bags, which will be handed out on the day.

For more information, visit: sebastiansactiontrust.org

Related posts

Marles refusing to write off Finchampstead CC title hopes just yet

Tom Crocker

Taylor and Gandhi top the honours board

Tom Crocker

Go slow: Wokingham Borough Council pledges speed signs in Finchampstead after road safety petition

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.