Sebastian’s Action Trust hosts fundraising golf day

GOLFERS are gearing up for a tee-rific charity event this autumn.

Sebastian’s Action Trust, a Crowthorne-based charity supporting families of seriously ill children, is holding a charity golf day on Friday, September 10.

The event will take place at Royal Ascot Golf Club, on Winkfield Road, Ascot, starting at 12.30pm.

Alongside the 18-hole golf course, participants will be provided with brunch and dinner with the opportunity to take part in competitions throughout the day.

Louise Callow, fundraising supervisor for Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “Last year, having so many events cancelled was not only a huge disappointment but also a big blow to our income opportunities and, as a charity, we do not receive any government funding, so we rely heavily on our fundraising events, to bring in vital income.

“The golf day will be fantastic, not only to generate much needed income, but also to see old and new faces.”

Mrs Callow explained how the charity’s supporters are very important to them.

She added: “At Sebastian’s Action Trust, our supporters mean so much to us, so to be able to hold a day where they can have fun, enjoy a game of golf, while supporting the Trust, it’s perfect.”

The charity is also currently looking for sponsors for the event goody bags, which will be handed out on the day.

For more information, visit: sebastiansactiontrust.org