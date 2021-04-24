Second phase launched at Wokingham’s Keephatch Gardens

BELLWAY Homes has launched its next phase at Keephatch Gardens in Wokingham.

The 300-home development ranges from two- to five-bedroom properties.

Emma Jones, sales director at Bellway Thames Valley, described it as a “sought-after location” known for its good schools.

She said buyers looking to purchase in the second phase should sign up on the company’s website.

“We are thrilled to be building on the success of the initial homes at Keephatch Gardens, with this second phase. This sought-after location, known for its good schools, friendly community and open green spaces, combined with the variety of home types available here, means the development is an excellent choice for buyers at every stage of the homeownership journey,” she said.

“Buyers looking to purchase in phase II should sign up on our website to get the latest information on the homes as they launch.”

Prices start at £435,000 for a two-bedroom home.

For more information visit bellway.co.uk