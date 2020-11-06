Second World War veteran marks 100th birthday

A SINDLESHAM care home resident who served in the Second World War recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Ron Putt, a resident at Lord Harris Court care home, hit triple figures last Friday — and he was delighted to receive a card from the Queen.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, staff at the home made sure it was a day to remember with a special lunch, cake, and a prosecco toast.

And they also surprised him with a homemade sign post of his very own life history.

Mr Putt was born and raised in East London in the 1920s.

Then, in the early days of World War II he was bombed out of his house in Poplar.

At 20-years-old, Mr Putt was called up for national service and began his military training, working on a radar tracker for Second World War bombers.

And during his time with the army, he used a seven-day pass home to marry the love of his life, Beattie.

In 1946, he was then released from the armed forces with only £39 to show for it.

After the war, Mr Putt and his wife went into businesses on their own, running The Chelsea Hotel in Bournemouth before enjoying a happy retirement together.

Beattie passed away 10 years ago.

Mr Putt has three grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and was able to enjoy his 100th birthday with his family in a Covid-secure manner.

“It was an honour to celebrate Ron’s 100th birthday at our home,” said Tracey Esteve, activities coordinator at Lord Harris Court.

“He’s a remarkable person and a true gentleman.”