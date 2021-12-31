Secondary school pupils challenged to tackle climate change with STEM

SECONDARY schools across the south east have been invited to take part in a competition to come up with a scientific idea to help reach net zero carbon emission targets.

Students need to submit a three minute video explaining their idea.

Ceres, a renewable energy company, has with joined STEM Learning UK to launch the challenge.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. But Ceres and STEM Learning UK are also looking for entries which use creative arts to tell the story of climate change and present their ideas.

Competition entrants will be treated to a visit to Ceres’ manufacturing facility in Redhill, Surrey, or research and development centre in Horsham, West Sussex. There will also be opportunities to have a technical workshop with Ceres STEM ambassadors and a creative storytelling workshop on how to create impactful stories.

The winning submission will be turned into a professional animation. The successful team will also be offered work experience opportunities and mentoring from Ceres’ most senior technical and business leaders.

For more information, visit: ceres.tech/reimagine