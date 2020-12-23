See out the year with some Covid carols

CAROL singing hasn’t really happened this year, but there’s always a resourceful few who make the best of a bad thing.

Some wags have taken popular festive tunes and adapted them for these austere times.

Maybe over your Zoom Christmas dinner, you could see if friends and families can come up with others?

Alternatively, you could see if you can create a whole carol based on the title – bonus points for singing them.

Here’s our list of Covid Carols to see out Christmas 2020: