See out the year with some Covid carols

CAROL singing hasn’t really happened this year, but there’s always a resourceful few who make the best of a bad thing.
Some wags have taken popular festive tunes and adapted them for these austere times.
Maybe over your Zoom Christmas dinner, you could see if friends and families can come up with others?
Alternatively, you could see if you can create a whole carol based on the title – bonus points for singing them.
Here’s our list of Covid Carols to see out Christmas 2020:
- Away with Dom Cummings
- Deck the Halls with Hoarded Toilet Roll
- O Little Town in Quarantine
- God Rest Ye Merry Mask-Ed Men
- Hark the Herald Angels Vigorously Hum
- Here We Come a Social Distancing
- I Saw Three Towns in Tier 4