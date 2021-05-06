Wokingham.Today

See Wokingham from a new perspective with this bird’s eye view

by Charlotte King0
Picture: James Singleton

A DRONE pilot has been snapping scenic shots of Wokingham to show the town from a new perspective.

Local resident James Singleton took up drone photography as a hobby three years ago after buying a toy drone for fun, and now takes unique pictures from points of interest across the borough.

“I quickly realised I could get into flying drones,” he said. “I’ve always had an interest in aviation, and they give you the ability to pilot an aircraft which I enjoy.”

“You also get a bird’s eye view of the places you often go to, giving you a completely different perspective — you get to see things you might not have seen before.”

Recently, Mr Singleton has been busy photographing Wokingham town centre at sunset, but said there are a lot of regulations drone pilots must follow.

“You have to fly well away from people and congested areas if your drone weighs a lot,” he explained. “The rules stop you from hitting someone and causing a lot of damage.

“But I’ve also got a smaller device that weighs 250 grams, meaning I can fly it pretty much anywhere.”

He said it is important drone pilots act responsibly.

“Privacy is a concern for most people,” he added. “I don’t fly over residential areas, taking pictures of people’s back gardens.

“But I love the pictures I’ve taken of the town centre, where the main focus isn’t on the people but what’s around them.”

The Wokingham resident has since turned his hobby into a side gig with new business JS Aerial Solutions.

