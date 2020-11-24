The Wokingham Paper

Seeking Shinfield’s community heroes

Phil Creighton
COMMUNITY heroes are being sought in Shinfield, with the winners receiving a £300 prize.

Care UK’s Parsons Grange care home has launched the search for people or organisations who go above and beyond, and have a positive impact on the village.

Ruth Halls, home manager at Parsons Grange, said: “We know how challenging the last few months have been, so we want to find those people who have gone above and beyond to support their communities and say thank you.

“Whether they’re a volunteer at a local charity, a community group that really makes a difference to the area, or simply someone who goes that extra mile for others – share your story with us so we can reward them with the treat they deserve.”

The winner will receive£300, while the two runners-up will win £200 and £100 respectively.

To nominate someone, log on to careuk.com/parsons-grange-reading/local-heroes before Thursday, December 31, and explain in between 100 and 400 words why they should be rewarded.

