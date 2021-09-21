Wokingham.Today

Sell out success for Woodley Concert Band

by Phil Creighton0
Woodley Concert Band is returning to perform

WOODLEY Concert Band is returning to live performances with its autumn revival concert.

Just 100 tickets have been made available for the show, and they have sold out.

The programme includes a selection of dances from Bernstein’s West Side Story, Luigini’s Ballet Egyptien, and Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance. Also on the bill is music from TV show Band of Brothers, the movie Midway, the musical Les Misérables, and a medley of Gershwin tunes.

The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 2. It takes place at All Saints Church in Wokingham and tickets cost £12 in advance. If any are left, they cost £14 on the door. Students are £7 and under 16s get in free.

For more details, or to book, log on to trinityband.co.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Woodley to switch on its Christmas lights on Saturday

Phil Creighton

Safe and well: Woodley woman and her four children have been located

Phil Creighton

Powercut affects parts of Wokingham borough this morning

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.