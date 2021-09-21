Sell out success for Woodley Concert Band

WOODLEY Concert Band is returning to live performances with its autumn revival concert.

Just 100 tickets have been made available for the show, and they have sold out.

The programme includes a selection of dances from Bernstein’s West Side Story, Luigini’s Ballet Egyptien, and Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance. Also on the bill is music from TV show Band of Brothers, the movie Midway, the musical Les Misérables, and a medley of Gershwin tunes.

The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 2. It takes place at All Saints Church in Wokingham and tickets cost £12 in advance. If any are left, they cost £14 on the door. Students are £7 and under 16s get in free.

For more details, or to book, log on to trinityband.co.uk