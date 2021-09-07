Wokingham.Today

SEND school plan for Winnersh to be voted on tomorrow night

by James Aldridge Local Democracy Reporter0
Oak tree school
A CGI of Oak Tree School's exterior. Plans for the proposed school are to be voted on at a meeting of Wokingham's planning committee Picture: Department for Education

A PROPOSAL to build a new school in Winnersh could be approved at Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee tomorrow night.

To be called Oak Tree School, it will take 150 pupils aged between five and 19, and offer support for youngsters with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The school would be located at Winnersh Farm, which is situated off Woodward Close.

During PE lessons, pupils will be exercised on a playing field and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Classrooms will be divided between primary school and secondary school areas.

The plan has been submitted by the Department for Education, which has identified a need for the school for pupils living in Wokingham and Reading borough council areas.

In addition to the school, there will be 69 car parking spaces, four minibus bays and six disabled spaces. An access road will be built.  

The school has been recommended for approval by planning officer Sophie Morris subject to 32 conditions that control construction and other aspects of the plan.

The plan is set to be approved by Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8).

SEN
The location for the new SEN school

The new SEND school would be located next to Wheatfield Primary School, which was opened in 2014, and the Winnersh Royal British Legion. 

There are also plans for 87 homes at Winnersh Farm to the north of the proposed school.

If the planning committee, which meets from 7.30pm at Shute End offices, approve the proposal, the school would be run by the Maiden Erlegh Trust, and could open in September next year.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

University launches new portal to explore museum collections from home

Jess Warren

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Babe The Sheep Pig at The Hexagon

Gemma Davidson

Wokingham town centre pub to offer safe space to discuss taboo subject of grief

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.