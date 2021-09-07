SEND school plan for Winnersh to be voted on tomorrow night

A PROPOSAL to build a new school in Winnersh could be approved at Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee tomorrow night.

To be called Oak Tree School, it will take 150 pupils aged between five and 19, and offer support for youngsters with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The school would be located at Winnersh Farm, which is situated off Woodward Close.

During PE lessons, pupils will be exercised on a playing field and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Classrooms will be divided between primary school and secondary school areas.

The plan has been submitted by the Department for Education, which has identified a need for the school for pupils living in Wokingham and Reading borough council areas.

In addition to the school, there will be 69 car parking spaces, four minibus bays and six disabled spaces. An access road will be built.

The school has been recommended for approval by planning officer Sophie Morris subject to 32 conditions that control construction and other aspects of the plan.

The plan is set to be approved by Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8).

The location for the new SEN school

The new SEND school would be located next to Wheatfield Primary School, which was opened in 2014, and the Winnersh Royal British Legion.

There are also plans for 87 homes at Winnersh Farm to the north of the proposed school.

If the planning committee, which meets from 7.30pm at Shute End offices, approve the proposal, the school would be run by the Maiden Erlegh Trust, and could open in September next year.