Serious assault: Man left with life-threatening injuries after early evening attack at Lower Earley shopping precinct

A MAN in his fifties is in a critical condition after an assault in Lower Earley last night.

Thames Valley Police said that there will be ‘considerable disruption’ to traffic in the area while their investigation takes place and Chalfont Square shopping precinct, which houses McDonald’s, Marks & Spencer and Costa, will remain closed this morning.

The incident took place around 7.40pm on Wednesday, March 31, outside the BP petrol station, which is opposite the entrance to ASDA’s main car park.

The area had been cordoned off. Picture: Phil Creighton

The victim is 51 and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police are treating this as a serious assault.

Detective Sergeant Alex Boyce, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault last night to make contact with Thames Valley Police on 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43210136391.

Access to ASDA and the main road is unrestricted. Picture: Phil Creighton

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I am really keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

He added: “This investigation is in its early stages, and our scene-watch will be in place for a considerable period of time while this continues.

“The main road and the access to Asda remains unrestricted.

“I would like to re-assure the local community, however, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.”